Salam was said to have cut off his sons head and legs at Adidaase, near Amanso Amenfi in Wassa Amenfi of western region, Ghana.

An eyewitness, who spoke to Energy FM of Prestea, disclosed that the boy went missing on Monday.

Following his disappearance, a committee was setup, which went in search of the boy and eventually found his body.

Salam, who is currently in custody at Asanco Police Command, following his arrest, confessed to killing his son.

The suspect disclosed that he butchered the six-year-old’s head and legs so as the sell them.

