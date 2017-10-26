Some cabinet members linked to the recall to service of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, attended the Federal Executive Council ( FEC ) meeting on Thursday.

Maina, who was on the run for alleged N2 billion scam, got back into service without the knowledge of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President, on Monday had ordered disengagement of Maina from service and immediate investigation of how he was recalled.

Those linked to the recall who attended FEC on Wednesday included the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Malami, who arrived the Council chamber around 10:53 a.m had discussions with the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, before the rendition of the National anthem.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was also linked to the issue, arrived the Council chamber around 10:54 a.m.

But the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau, whose Ministry Maina was posted to, was absent when the FEC meeting started on Thursday.

The meeting commenced when President Buhari arrived the Council Chamber around 11 a.m.

