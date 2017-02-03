Estranged husband of Media personality/author, Toke Makinwa, Maje Ayida, has filed a law suit against her following the release of her tell-all book, On Becoming, that documented the issues they faced in their relationship/marriage.

According to The Cable, Maje through his lawyers in the UK and in Nigeria, have asked that she stops the sale of the book that was released in November 2016. Maje is also asking that copies of the books that have been sold should be retrieved.

The letter of demand sent to Toke on December 23rd also asked that she should stop sales of the book on Amazon and itunes as well as on other channels.

In the book which became a best seller after it was released, Toke accused Maje of adultery, infecting her with sexually transmitted diseases among other allegations.

LIB had reached out to Maje but he declined reacting to the release of the book and its contents, saying he hadn’t made up his mind on what his next course of action would be.

In the letter of demand, Maje stated that he had asked for separation six months after they got married in January 2014 and that they signed a legal separation agreement in July 2014. Maje also denied giving Toke any STD during their relationship, a claim she made in her book. Maje in the court papers also denied not contributing financially while they were married.

He stated that Toke’s book has brought “public ridicule” to him and that his reputation has been “assaulted, injured and damaged.”

“His professional integrity as one of the leading health and wellness practitioners in Nigeria, and his professional credibility built over the years through dedicated hard work have been besmirched”the court paper stated.

Part of Maje’s demands is for Toke to “Withdraw from circulation all copies of the book and take immediate steps to call in all copies of the book already distributed and deliver up same at the place to be agreed upon by our client for destruction.”

According to the letter, there will be commencement of legal action if Toke fails to “retract” the “published words” and tender a full page unreserved apology to Maje Ayida in three national dailies.

The letter of demand was said to have been delivered to Toke on Monday, December 23, 2016 and she was expected to have complied to the demands in Seven days.

Toke appears not to be faced by the letter as she is currently in Ghana to promote the book.