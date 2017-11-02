A Tinubu Chief Magistrate ’s Court has granted Aminu Atiku, the son of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, interim custody of his two children.

Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye granted Aminu custody, so as to allow his daughter, Amirah, 8, and his son Amir, 6, complete their third term in their school in Lagos. The court ruled that both children should be in his custody for 71 days beginning from yesterday (November 1) till the day of the next hearing of the suit on January 10, 2018.

The proceedings were closed to the press, but The Nation learnt that Aminu informed the court that he had paid both children’s school fees for the entire year.

He persuaded the court to allow the kids live in his Lagos home until the next hearing of the suit. Chief Magistrate Ayeye, however, ordered Aminu to write a letter to the kids’ school, introducing Fatima as their mother and permitting her unfettered access to Amirah and Amir in their school, at any time of the day.

The court directed Aminu to allow Amirah and Amir to spend weekends, public holidays, including Christmas holidays, with Fatima, whenever she was in Lagos. Chief Magistrate Ayeye also ordered Aminu to deposit both children’s international passports in their mother’s custody.