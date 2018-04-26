Madrid could be the first city to win two UEFA club competitions in the same season after Milan in 1994.

The city of Madrid is already the most successful in UEFA club competition history and the Spanish capital could achieve another landmark this season.

With Real Madrid 2-1 up in their UEFA Champions League semi-final ahead of Tuesday’s home leg and Atlético Madrid also in the UEFA Europa League’s last four, this could be just the second time a single city has claimed two major UEFA club competitions in the same year. The previous occasion was 1994, when AC Milan won the UEFA Champions League and Internazionale Milano lifted the UEFA Cup.

However, in those days the European Cup Winners’ Cup rather than the UEFA Cup provided entry into the UEFA Super Cup. So it is possible the Madrid rivals could set up the first one-city UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn on 15 August, the pair having already competed in the only previous such ‘derby’ finals in any competition, the 2014 and 2016 UEFA Champions League deciders.

Those feats have helped Madrid overtake Milan as the most successful city in the UEFA club competition annals, in terms of both victories and final appearances. The only record Madrid cannot match is London’s feat of four different winners and five separate finalist clubs across the three major competitions. Liverpool and Munich (courtesy of Bayern), meanwhile, can both hope for their 14th UEFA final appearance as a city. Liverpool could also become only the third city to reach ten European deciders after Madrid and Milan.

UEFA club competition wins by city

Madrid 17 (Real Madrid 14, Atlético Madrid 3)

Milan 15 (AC Milan 9, Internazionale Milano 6)

Barcelona 9 (Barcelona 9)

Liverpool 9 (Liverpool 8, Everton 1)

London 9 (Chelsea 4, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Arsenal 1, West Ham United 1)

UEFA club competition final appearances by city

Madrid 27 (Real Madrid 19, Atlético Madrid 8)

Milan 23 (AC Milan 14, Internazionale Milano 9)

London 20 (Chelsea 8, Arsenal 5, Tottenham Hotspur 4, West Ham United 2, Fulham 1)

Barcelona 16 (Barcelona 14, Espanyol 2)

Liverpool 13 (Liverpool 12, Everton 1)

Munich 13 (Bayern München 12, 1860 München 1

European Cup wins by city

Madrid 12 (Real Madrid 12)

Milan 10 (AC Milan 7, Internazionale Milano 3)

Munich 5 (Bayern München 5)

Barcelona 5 (Barcelona 5)

Liverpool 5 (Liverpool 5)

European Cup final appearances by city

Madrid 18 (Real Madrid 15, Atlético Madrid 3)

Milan 16 (AC Milan 11, Internazionale Milano 5)

Munich 10 (Bayern München 10)

UEFA Champions League wins by city

Madrid 6 (Real Madrid 6)

Barcelona 4 (Barcelona 4)

Milan 4 (AC Milan 3, Internazionale Milano 1)

UEFA Champions League final appearances by city

Madrid 8 (Real Madrid 6, Atlético Madrid 2)

Milan 7 (AC Milan 6, Internazionale Milano 1)

Turin 6 (Juventus 6)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League wins by city

Seville 5 (Sevilla 5)

Madrid 4 (Real Madrid 2, Atlético Madrid 2)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final appearances by city

London 6 (Tottenham Hotspur 3, Arsenal 1, Chelsea 1, Fulham 1)

Seville 5 (Sevilla 5)

Turin 5 (Juventus 4, Turin 1)

European Cup Winners’ Cup wins by city

London 5 (Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1, Tottenham Horspur 1, West Ham United 1)

Barcelona 4 (Barcelona 4)

European Cup Winners’ Cup final appearances by city

London 8 (Arsenal 3, Chelsea 2, West Ham United 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1)

Barcelona 6 (Barcelona 6)

Source: UEFA