Just as Nigerians are still basking in the euphoria of the historic visit of French President, Emmanuel Macron, Femi Kuti has revealed his highest point of the evening and visit to The News Chronicle.
The French President visited the New Afrikan Shrine founded by legendary Nigerian Afrobeat star Fela Kuti which has a reputation as a hedonistic haven filled with frenetic music, scantily clad podium dancers and the stench of marijuana smoke, after visiting Nigeria’s President Buhari.
Macron who could not hide his thoughts about the legendary Fela said that Fela was not just a musician, but a politician who wanted to change society.
However, in an exclusive tweet reply to enquiry by The News Chronicle, Femi Kuti informed that his highest point during the visit of the French President was the fact that he had the opportunity to talk to him (Macron) over migrant issues and possible solutions.
The discussion short I had with President Macron about the migrant crises and how to solve them. Most importantly the importance of the future of the youths, which we both agreed on. And his love for the Shrine. https://t.co/t6QETTsHvi
— Femi Anikulapo-Kuti (@Femiakuti) July 4, 2018
In other posts on his Instagram page, Femi said that: “The discussions I had with President Macron were short but straight to the point about the migrant crises and how to solve them. Most importantly the importance of the future of the youths, which we both agreed on. And his love for the Shrine. #onepeopleoneworld #Ararararara
“It’s time to propel ourselves positively into the future quotes from my album “ let’s settle our differences it’s best to live in peace exchange cultural experiences that’s the way it should be” #onepeopleoneworld”.
It will be recalled that Macron once worked as a diplomat with the French embassy in Lagos about 15 years ago.
Leave a Reply