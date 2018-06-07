Hello Love or Hate,

Please share and keep me anonymous. Why are men like this? I have been with my boyfriend since I was 23; now I am 26. Somehow I found out that I was pregnant. When I told him, he begged me to remove the pregnancy and that we can still have babies when we get married. After I removed the baby, he started acting funny.

Yesterday I tried to talk to him after several attempts; he finally opened up and told me that he cannot go forward with the relationship anymore. He said that he cannot be with someone that has KILLED before.

I am so heartbroken and confused right now, I don’t know what to do please advise me.

