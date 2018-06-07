Hello Love or Hate,
Please share and keep me anonymous. Why are men like this? I have been with my boyfriend since I was 23; now I am 26. Somehow I found out that I was pregnant. When I told him, he begged me to remove the pregnancy and that we can still have babies when we get married. After I removed the baby, he started acting funny.
Yesterday I tried to talk to him after several attempts; he finally opened up and told me that he cannot go forward with the relationship anymore. He said that he cannot be with someone that has KILLED before.
I am so heartbroken and confused right now, I don’t know what to do please advise me.
oh my God, I feel so sorry for you my sister. I would say that you just have to take the shame and move on with your life. I really sympathize with you.
Its God that will punish all these useless men #menarescum
This lady should stop playing the victim. Men are scum as long as ladies allow them to. You are the author of your predicament. You should have known his insincerity when he told you to abort the pregnancy. You made your choice joor!
But seriously, why cant you just move on with your life, first you were foolish enough to abort at the age of 23, now 26 and the guy says he doesnt want you again and you still want to kill yourself. I am sure you must think you are an Angelina Jolie, even Brad Pitt still dumped her.
My dear, please just carry your life and move one, date other guys and get pregnant again, and if you like abort again, like he said you will still give birth if you are lucky not to destroy your womb