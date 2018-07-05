Garki Hospital, Abuja has debunked the claims of Linda Ikeji blog, the Nation newspaper and others that Miss Angela Igwetu who was shot in the early hours of the morning by a police officer identified as Benjamin Peters at a check point, and brought to the hospital was denied treatment and left to bleed to death due to non provision of police report.
The hospital in what it describes as a ‘defamatory rumour’ states that the news making round that Angela was denied treatment is ‘false’ and ‘malicious’.
The counter story by the hospital suggests that Miss Igwetu was brought to the hospital at about 3:05am on the 4th July, 2018 in a very precarious condition.
The report further said the doctors on duty at the Accident and Emergency including Consultant Surgeon battled to save the Miss Igwetu’s life, but was later lost to the cold hands of death.
None of the blogs and newspapers peddling this narrative contacted the hospital, Garki Hospital claims.
The hospital however has warned those involved to publish a rebuttal and apology, failure to do so will attract legal actions.
The News Chronicle contacted one of the hospital’s personnel, Dr Etin-Osa Imagbenikaro for further details, but the press statement released moment before that time was resent.
