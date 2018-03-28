Linda Ikeji a Nigerian news carrier blogger, writer, entrepreneur and former model, who is best known for her blog and as the highest paid blogger in Nigeria seems to have finally agreed to tie the knot with her lover.

Linda Ikeji’s fiance seems to be the type who does not really like been in the limelight. According to a very reliable source Big Sam of BroadwayTV, Linda Ikeji’s husband-to-be used to be her ex-boyfriend.

The bloggers lover was said to be based in abroad but has finally relocated to Nigeria. The lovers who were said to have had a break at a time as decided to pick up from where they stopped and move on.

Source: Naijanews