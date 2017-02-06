Death wishes are not good-will messages, neither are they good-intentioned greetings. Such wishes are neither festive pleasantries meant for exchange between associates or even foes, nor are they jocularly acceptable anywhere on earth.

It is un-African for a man to wish his friend such doom in our own race. It is morally licentious, objectionable for the living, whose daily craving and longing is to have long life, to think and desire the otherwise for his clique for whatever reasons too.

It is barbaric among the educated, while it is aberrant among religious adherents to wish an individual bereavement for whatever offense. Conceiving such thoughts alone is immodest, obscene and atrocious subsumed in one pot. It is tasteless, vulgarity and crassness altogether.

Flying such ill wind, evil machination and taboo all around different social media evokes the thought of a generation without thinking cap. It reminds one of an age group whose only heartbeat is to see evil, orchestrate it and probably, celebrate it.

It is ethically depraved of an entity, morally deranged of same people with a common boundary, to think and wish such evil to its own leaders and then, went forth to designate and plan the obituaries of such office holders, while circulating them in the social media.

Such was the incident that trailed President Muhamadu Buhari’s leave application for a period of ten days and its approval by the National Assembly penultimate week. And such was the recompense of a president of the largest Black Country on the face of the earth, for offering to serve his country.

While I would love to seize this opportunity to state Nigeria’s economy currently, is in bad state as confirmed repeatedly by the government itself, and then, approved by Nigerians through excessive hunger, orchestrated by the high cost of living, it is equally commensurate to say the present government is doing its best to get Nigeria out of its present unfortunate state.

If then, the two expressed positions above are true and every Nigerian accepts it, why then would anybody wish Mr. Buhari death, when of course, he is doing everything in his capacity to get us out of the doldrums?

Meanwhile, “Freedom of speech” it is said, “is not a freedom to licentiousness.” Nigerians must from henceforth, desist from such conjectures as it is unwarranted and wicked, speculating the passing of the living, even when it is both needless and pointless doing so.

Recall that every one of us at one time or the other experience poor and bad health, resulting from the stress of our daily activities, it beats my imagination that someone does not want a President of a country, created with same body tissues and flesh, to seek medication and medical attention when necessary.

Presidents of countries are as ordinary as every other ordinary persons everywhere. They respond to stimulus just as they grow and irreversibly too. They experience the daily removal of unwanted substances in human bodies, just as they live, die, get buried and decay like others.

So what is the point in wishing them death when of course, someday, when the time is right and ripe, they will eventually die? After all, it was William Shakespeare who submitted “death is a necessary end that will come, when it will come.”

While these merchants of Buhari’s death forgot the above certainties and remain glue to wishing him death, it is good again to state unequivocally, President Buhari’s death is not the magical answer to the economic impasse ravaging the nation. But his sound mental health and general wellbeing is.

However, even though, things may not be looking like we are nearing the end of this economic era, I am sure and optimistic Nigeria will come out of this imbroglio better and stronger, soon. Things will not continue the way it is and Mr. President himself has assured us it will end shortly, this year.

Nigerians must therefore, pray for the life of President Muhamadu Buhari, his quick and full recovery at the same time. We must pray that he return hale, robust and hearty to enable him continue working to ensure we come out of the current albatross hanging on our neck stouter.