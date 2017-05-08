A group of legal practitioners, Lawyers Network for Better Nigeria has passed a vote of confidence on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on its resolve to reposition Nigeria on the part of greatness.

The group also described as diversionary the call by some Nigerians on the President to resign or address the nation on the state of his health on or before May 29, vowed to resist any action capable of breaching the peace in the country.

In a statement signed by Adedotun Akintola-Idowu and Tersagh Upande, chairman and secretary of the group, regretted that despite strides made under two years of the Buhari administration, some self seeking persons were trying to explore the health of the President as if they are themselves immune to illness.

“President Muhammad Buhari has demonstrated loads of good intentions in his service to the nation for the past two years. We therefore, consider as fallacious and faulty the argument canvassed in the media that the health status of the number one citizen of Nigeria is being shrouded in secrecy by an imaginary ‘cabal’ in Aso Villa”.

The statement further explained that the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had stated at a point that the President will have to rest and operate from home but some persons are bent on creating confusion where ordinarily it should not exist.

” In recent weeks, many Nigerians have gone to town whipping sentiments in their characteristic manner that our indefatigable President Muhammad Buhari, GCFR is in the worse state of health and thus incapable of exercising the executive powers conferred on him by section 5 (1) (a) and (b) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). We wish to state clearly that such line of cheap blackmail against a man whom many have described as biblical Moses on a mission to lead Nigeria to the promised land is unnecessary, callous and any if development.

“The plot by a handful of greedy, egocentric and mischievous political elements to sabotage the restoration of the lost glory of Nigeria after they were displaced out of governance following the historic 2015 General Elections must be resisted”, they emphasised.

“We take serious exception to the uninformed position of the likes of Femi Fani-Kayode, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Ebun Olu- Adegboruwa, Mr. Bako Usman, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, Liboros Oshoma and some other sponsored Civil Society Organisation activists suddenly turned partisan politicians who are mischievously over heating the polity by calling for street protests if president Muhammad Buhari does not resign or address the nation on the state of his health on or before May 29, 2017”.

The group further warned that Nigeria has gone pass the dark days when people make irrational statements without the due regards to public good and the rule of law and urged Nigerians of good will to support the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari to win the fight against terror, corruption and reposition the country for the good of all citizens.