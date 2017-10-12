He lamented the continued marginalisation of the South East by the Federal government of Nigeria, adding that the people have virtually been left behind.

“If you go to the South East, every federal government infrastructure is in decay. The Airport, the Seaport and even the railway that is in constant review now did not capture South East,” he noted.

He further expressed concern that the two oil producing States in the South East neither have oil based industries nor have oil headquarters cited for the people to have a sense of belonging.

According to him, the current administration was deliberately paying deaf ears to the plight of the people, wondering how such infrastructure were located in some states in the North, where there were no raw materials.

“You cannot find an oil base in the South East or a refinery cited in Abia or Imo which are among the oil producing States,” he explained.

He pointed out that government could fix infrastructure in the region and run an all inclusive administration as a way of checkmating agitations in the zone.