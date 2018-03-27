The chairmen of 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of Lagos State say they have unanimously endorsed the state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, for a second term in office.

Rising from a meeting with the governor at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Monday, the council chiefs said their decision to support Ambode was to allow him to continue with the infrastructural renewal and transformation of the state.

The chairmen, who spoke through the Chairman of Conference of the LGAs and LCDAs in the state, Omolola Essien, said the achievements of the governor were visible to all.

Essien, who is also the Chairman of the Lagos Mainland LGA, said the unanimous endorsement of the governor was the second time the council chiefs would be doing such, having earlier endorsed him individually.

She said, “We, the Chairmen of the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs of Lagos State, are all here to reaffirm our endorsement of our governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, for second term.

“Our decision to support him for another term in office is based on the fact that he has performed extremely well.

“He has done very well and there is still continuation of a lot of things to be done which the governor is actively implementing. We are here to reaffirm our position because we have already endorsed him before now.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Bariga LCDA, Kolade Alabi, said the decision to support Ambode was to allow continuity of the governor’s “good work.”