A 22-year-old lady, Ibukun (surname withheld), has recounted how she was ganged-raped by some hoodlums in the presence of policemen during the Lagos State Street Carnival.

Ibukun alleged that while the assault was going on, policemen who were close to the scene were watching her and refuse to protect her from being raped.

The victim said she was later rescued by someone who heard her when she was screaming for help but the hoodlums escaped when they heard footsteps and abandoned her.

She said: “The man that came to rescue me took me to paramedics stationed at the event, where they cleaned me and gave me first aid treatment. It was a horrible experience for me.

“My colleagues and I were employed as dancers to perform at the carnival by one of the organisers. But eventually the organisers did not pay us after the event. We decided to stage a protest because of their refusal to pay us.

“But while I was going to where my colleagues were standing to embark on the protest, some hoodlums came out from nowhere and surrounded me. They dragged me on the floor and collected my phone.

“Before I knew what was happening, they started tearing my clothes and underwear. They also dipped their hands into my bra and buttock, while they took turn to rape me.

“It took the grace of God for me to scream for help, because they overpowered me. They did everything with me without been challenged.”

Ibukun disclosed that they met the said the lady who contracted them at Teslim Balogun Stadium on Wednesday and Friday preceding the carnival for rehearsal, but they did not provide adequate security for them.

She added: “On the carnival day, we all gathered at the centre of the venue as instructed by Precious who contracted us for the job. When it was time for them to pay, she started coming up with different excuses.

“We were 500 in number that were contracted to dance at the carnival. We were going on the stage to protest when I missed my colleagues. It was in the process the hoodlums attacked and raped me.”

Ibukun disclosed that she had been dealing with the emotional and mental trauma of the attack which left her with bruises on her arm and private parts.

She said: “I therefore reported the matter at Area F Police Command.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chike Oti, confirmed the story.

Oti said the command was aware of the girl’s complaint, but it was making efforts to established contact with the victim.

He said: “When girl made the complaints, the divisional police officer of Ikeja Station and the Area F Command were contacted to ascertain her claim, but they both said nothing of such happened at the carnival.

“In our preliminary investigation, the Lagos State ambulance emergency management said they did not attend to such case as claimed by the girl; that they only treated those who fainted at the venue not rape victims.

“Such incident never happened at the carnival as many policemen were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.”

News Telegraph