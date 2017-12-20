A young lady, Obodo Amaka, has revealed how she was shot yesterday by unknown gunmen while returning from the market. According to her, she thought she was hit by a stone as she continued walking before blood started dropping down her legs.

Below is what she shared on Facebook;

I was shot yesterday on my way back from the market by an unknown gun men, I felt something like stone hit me and kept walking until I started feeling the flow of blood down my legs. I have every reason to be grateful and thankful to God for giving me a second chance. Help me thank God, I also need your prayers cause the x-ray showed that the bullet is still resting on my lungs, it’s in a very delicate area and can’t be removed at the moment.