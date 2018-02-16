Green Sheriff personnel on Thursday morning, ordered a lady to clear refuse as punishment for dumping refuse wrongly on the ground at a dump site when the bins were not yet full.
The Green Sheriff was created by Governor Ayade to tackle the challenges of environmental degradation, climate change and deforestation.
More photos below.
The Green Sheriff was created by Governor Ayade to tackle the challenges of environmental degradation, climate change and deforestation.
More photos below.
Loading...
Leave a Reply