Vieneese Stanton wanted to make sure that her dad would be present at her wedding.

“We have both dreamed of him walking me down the aisle to my groom,” she wrote on Facebook.

But with her dad’s deteriorating health, Vieneese wasn’t sure if he’d make it to her planned 2018 wedding.

Instead of waiting, the bride surprised her dad by having her wedding in his hospital.

“The doctors have given him only a few weeks to live so with the help of an AMAZING nurse team we were able to have a surprise wedding for my dad so he could attend,” she wrote on Facebook.

Family and friends came to her dad’s hospital and shared in the bride and groom’s special moment.

Even though it was such short notice, the bride knew it was the right thing to do.

“This was one of the best moments of my life,” she wrote on Facebook. “This man has raised me since I was 3 years old and now I get the chance to be there for him.”

Instead of having a wedding in April 2018, Vieneese and her groom moved the date up to November 2017 so that her dad could take part.