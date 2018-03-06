A former Governor of Kano state, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has allegedly rejected an invitation sent to him by Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu-led reconciliation committee in its move to reconcile him with Kano state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Kano State Commissioner of Community and Rural Development, Alhaji Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso stated this in Kano on Monday while speaking to newsmen.

The commissioner said senator Kwankwaso deliberately shunned the committee that invited him to Kano for a meeting last week.

He said, “The reconciliation committee has invited senator Kwankwaso to come to Kano last Saturday for a meeting slated to hold shortly after the wedding fatiha of Ganduje’s daughter but he refused to come.

The commissioner said the committee had concluded arrangements to sit with the politicians in its efforts to reconcile them, but Kwankwaso refused to honor its invitation.

“It appears senator Kwankwaso has already made his mind to leave APC that was why he rejected the invitation. What he is looking for is a flat form to contest for presidency in 2019, but because he knows we have no vacancy for him in the APC that is why he decided to leave the party. He is planning for PDP or SDP.”

However, Kwankwaso’s political associate, Dr Yunusa Adamu Dangwani disputed the allegation, saying there was no iota of truth in the claim.

Dagwani said Iliyasu Kwankwaso had said so many things about senator Kwankwaso which turned to be untrue.

He said, “Kwankwaso has never been invited by Tinibu-led committee for reconciliation meeting in Kano. After all, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso is not in a position to disclose this information because he is not a member of the committee and he is not also Tinibu’s spokesperson.”

Source: Daily Trust NG