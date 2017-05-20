A kung fu master in China showed off his strength in a highly unusual way — using his genitals to pull an entire bus.

The video, filmed May 2, shows the kung fu master in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, using a rope attached to his nether regions to pull the bus, which reportedly weighs more than 13 tons.

The martial artist pulled the vehicle a distance of more than 6 feet.

Groin-based kung fu training appears to be on the rise in China, with a group of students appearing in a video last month dangling heavy wooden boxes from their private parts.

Master Wei Yaobin, known as the “Iron Crotch Kung Fu Master,” went viral in February with a video showing him and some of his students taking strong blows to the groin. Wei claims his form of kung fu can help men overcome erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation.

Source:UPI