Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has carpeted the Nigerian Senate for describing him as a threat to democracy, just as he urged the senators to be careful in making sweeping and derogatory statements when matters are brought before them.

Bello, who spoke on Thursday through his Director General, Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo was reacting to Wednesday’s plenary of the senate where the governor came under barrage of condemnations for his alleged involvement in the recent political violence unleashed against Senator Ahmed Ogembe and supporters at Okene.

Fanwo, who cleared the governor of having any hands in the alleged violence in that part of the state, said an investigation has already been launched into the matter to unravel the perpetrators.

“I think it is high time the Senate discovered that they are the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not the Senate of the senators.

“They should protect every Nigerian including the governor of Kogi State or Kaduna State or whichever state where they think their people are at loggerheads with their chief executives.

“They should be very careful in making sweeping statement. What happened in Kogi State was condemned. The governor of Kogi State had invested billions of naira to ensure there is peace and security in the state.

“And for such a thing to happen, the governor condemned it. Not only that, he charged the police and other security agencies to make sure they get to the roots of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

“They should wait for police investigation. When that of Dino Melaye happened, the senators used all forms of language on their floor to condemn the governor and used derogatory statements against the people and the government of Kogi State only for investigations to now found out that the whole thing was concocted.

“Now, the same senator has been charged to court for misleading the police. If Dino Melaye could do that, who says that Ogembe cannot organise his own event and also sponsor thugs to cause crisis there so they can finger the governor and position Kogi as an unsafe place”, Fanwo said.

Source: Daily Trust NG