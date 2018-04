When the Tempo Change, The Smokes Get Loud and High. Ace music producer and proven hitmaker – Kiddominant makes his debut as a producer cum singer on this spanking new tune entitled “Alright”.

The producer is doing it big as he features Star Boy head honcho – Wizkid on the record.

“Alright” is another Wizkid’s Feel Good tune as he dishes out series of week with no stress.

Source: 360nobs