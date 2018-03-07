Nigerian superstar and Five Star Music general, Kcee, is out with the official music video of his first song in 2018 and it’s straight up fire. Kcee drops first official video, Burn, in 2018 Shot by ace video directors, Moses Inwang and Nic Rox in the beautiful cities of Lagos and Accra, Ghana, the song, ‘Burn’, which has been topping charts across the continent since it dropped in February, features Ghanaian rap legend, Sarkodie. With the audio of the song produced by Blaq Jerzee, the ‘Limpopo Master’ seems to be gunning for the top with this club banger.

Source: Vanguard NG