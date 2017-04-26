Popular Nigerian ac­tress, Kate Henshaw has decided to bury the hatchet between herself and her old friend, Stella Damasus.

Stella Damasus celebrated turning a year older and Kate Henshaw chose to end their old beef as a birthday present to her.

In a heartwarming note to Stella, Kate said, “The older one gets, the more you do away with frivolous things.”

She continued, “We have had our share of ‘battles’… yes but nevertheless we have come a long way. Through the highs and lows. The past is behind us.”

In response, Stella admit­ted to being ‘childish’ dur­ing the course of their beef, adding that the olive branch extended by Kate moved her to tears.

“Oh Gbole. You just brought tears to my eyes. I love you so much and I know that deep down you know. You are right. I have also been silly and childish but thank God for growth and maturity. You have been the most supportive and most caring. You go above and beyond for everyone else. I remember when we had an issue long ago, you still came to Asaba for my dad’s burial. You stood by me when no one else did. Thank you for your forgiv­ing and kind heart. I love you my Gbole. God bless you”, Stella said.

The duo had dated singer Sammie Okposo at different times, however, it is unclear when and why they started with the long drawn beef.

