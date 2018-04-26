Following a tweet storm on Wednesday afternoon during which he vocalized support for Donald Trump, celebrities have started unfollowing Kanye West on Twitter. Not exactly shocking.

Justin Bieber, BTS, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, and Kendrick Lamar are among the artists who have unfollowed Kanye West on Twitter after his open support of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/UF1uw2IYH6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 25, 2018

A quick perusal through Does Follow also indicates that John Legend isn’t following Kanye, nor is Chrissy Teigen, Khloé Kardashian, or Kylie Jenner (though it’s possible this has nothing to do with his recent tweets).

While a few celebs have supported Kanye in the midst of his Twitter musings, many have tweeted negative responses—including John Legend with a lengthy subtweet, Rosie O’Donnell, and Samuel L. Jackson.

So, they’re streaming music in The Sunken Place?? That’s got Be where the audience @kanyewest is courting is gonna buy that new release!#shallwesavehim#hedon’twannabesaved — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 26, 2018

Far too many people don’t have the luxury of closing their eyes and ears. They feel it in their lives and can’t act like what they see and know doesn’t exist. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Source: Cosmopolitan