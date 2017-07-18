Nwankwo Kanu said goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama remains a “world class” goaltender and Nigeria cannot afford to overlook him as the Super Eagles gun for qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup. File: Enyeama Vincent The former Golden Eaglets and Super Eagles captain submitted that he is willing to convince Enyeama to comeback from his retirement most especially now that Carl Ikeme who took over from him has been diagnosed with leukemia and already undergoing treatment. “As it is now we need Vincent badly. In my opinion, Enyeama should come back immediately,” the two-time African Player of the Year told KweséESPN. “Enyeama is very very good. He is one of the best players in Africa, and one of the best in the world. Let the federation look into it and do everything they can to bring him back. “If Enyeama says he doesn’t want to come, people like us can talk to him, the federation too can talk to him. If a lot of people talk to him, I’m sure that definitely he will change his mind. “And not just Enyeama, let us look at some of the other active goalkeepers too. If we have like four goalkeepers there training, there will be competition and the coach can have more options to make his decision.”

Culled from: Vanguard News