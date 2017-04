Justice Williams Olamide of the Ondo state High Court in Akure, the state capital, has sentenced to life imprisonment, seven men found guilty of kidnapping former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae.

Judgement was delivered today April 10th.

It would be recalled that Chief Olu Falae was kidnapped from his farm on September,21 2015 and released after 4 days with an alleged 5million paid as ransom.