JUST IN: Many feared dead as train derails in Lagos

Many people died, on Thursday morning, at the Abbatoir area of Agege, in the outskirts of Lagos State when a train derailed.

Several person were seriously injured while many vehicles and other property worth several millions were destroyed.

Lagos State police spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the incident said that the train also rammed into a trailer, injuring many and leaving unconfirmed number of victims feared dead.

According to Famou-Cole, “We just got the information. Our policemen and those attached to the railway command are in control of the situation. I cannot confirm any death, but i can tell you that some persons were injured.

” We shall be able to furnish you with details later please.”

Daily Sun