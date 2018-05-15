Gernot Rohr has named his 30-man preliminary squad for Russia with the Nigeria Professional Football League rave of the moment making the cut

Nigeria have included Kano Pillars’s Junior Lokosa and Crotone’s Simeon Nwankwo in their 30-man preliminary squad for the 2018 World Cup.

Lokosa has been in terrific form in the Nigeria Professional Football League scoring 18 goals in 20 matches – including a brace against Katsina United on Sunday.

26-year-old Nwankwo gets his maiden international call-up thanks to his fine form in the Italian topflight where he has scored six goals in his last seven outings.