Nigeria have included Kano Pillars’s Junior Lokosa and Crotone’s Simeon Nwankwo in their 30-man preliminary squad for the 2018 World Cup.
Lokosa has been in terrific form in the Nigeria Professional Football League scoring 18 goals in 20 matches – including a brace against Katsina United on Sunday.
26-year-old Nwankwo gets his maiden international call-up thanks to his fine form in the Italian topflight where he has scored six goals in his last seven outings.
.@NGSuperEagles 30-Man Provisional World Cup list #SoarSuperEagles #SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/OcTuwtNGbR
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) May 14, 2018
Also in the team are Leicester City’s duo of Wilfried Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Ogenyi Onazi, Kenneth Omeruo, Ahmed Musa and China-based Odion Ighalo.
But missing from the 30-man selection released on Monday are Brown Ideye, Dele Alampasu, Anthony Nwakaeme, Henry Onyekuru, Victor Osimhen and Kayode Olanrewaju.
Nigeria begin their 2018 Fifa World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 16 at the Kaliningrad Stadium before facing Iceland (June 22) and Argentina (June 26) in Volgograd and Saint Petersburg respectively.
Source: Goal
