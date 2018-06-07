… as CSO seek for a change to Abiola Day

Following the Presidential declaration that a new Democracy day be assigned for June 12 as against the traditional May 29, in honour of the late winner of the June 12, 1993 election, MKO Abiola, the award of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) is to be conferred on him, while his running mate Amb Babagana Kingibe and Gani Fawehinmi SAN are to be conferred with the Grand Commander of Nigeria (GCON) awards.

Consequently, while families of Abiola and Kingibe have expressed their gratitude to the President Buhari led administration for the kind gesture bestowed on the politicians, Premium Times reports that the family of the late legal luminary and human rights activist, Fawehinmi would accept the latest attempt by the Nigerian government to honour the iconic rights activist for his pro-citizens advocacy and other legacies of bravery.

First son of legal luminary, Mohammed Fawehinmi, reportedly confirmed this to the news medium few hours after the announcement by the presidency affirming that the association of MKO Abiola with the latest offer, made it difficult to reject like the previous ones.

“This would have been my father’s happiest moment, because what he had canvassed for is the now being done,” Fawehinmi said.

Mr Fawehinmi died in September 2009 after a prolonged battle with lung cancer at the age of 71.

Gani Fawehinmi was arguably the most iconic champion of the June 12 agitation, he demanded the dictatorial Babangida and Abacha regimes recognise a mandate Nigerians accorded Moshood Abiola in the 1993 elections, confronting repressive military regimes and fighting the entrenchment of a democratic Nigeria.

MKO Abiola was the presumed winner of the election, which analysts and historians categorized as the freest and fairest in the history of the world’s largest black nation. Ibrahim Babangida, the military ruler who conducted the election at the time, abruptly annulled it, eliciting public outrage.

Also jailed over the June 12 strife were Gani Fawehinmi and a host of other pro-democracy campaigners, labour unionists, journalists and university students.

Since Nigeria returned to civil rule in 1999, attempts had been made to recognise Fawehinmi, even though his criticism of successive governments unabashedly intensified.

In 2008, he was offered a national honour as Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) by President Umar Yar’Adua, an accolade he rejected on several bases of democratic ethos.

In 2014, five years after his passing, Yar’Adua’s successor, Goodluck Jonathan, decided to honour him posthumously with another national honour, but his family immediately rejected this on behalf of his memory.

In a February 27, 2014 letter sent to the then-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim, Mohammed Fawehinmi, the first son of the late activist, said his father’s memory would not be properly served if the family accepted such honour.

Fawehinmi listed several national crises that dogged Jonathan’s administration at the time and said they contradicted his father’s belief system.

“We therefore, find it morally incongruous and psychologically debilitating for our family to stand on the same podium with General Babangida to receive awards,” the family said in the letter rejecting the award.

Similarly, The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has hailed President Buhari’s decision to finally recognize the significance of June 12 elections and posthumously honour Abiola GCFR.

The Executive Chairman of CACOL, Mr. Debo Adeniran said, “The conferment of GCFR on Abiola even if belated or invalid, as it has been claimed by some legal practitioners, has thrown up the need to adequately immortalize Abiola who indisputably remains the nation’s icon for democracy because of his determination to stand by the resolve of the over 14 million Nigerians that voted for him on that fateful day. We however believe that rather than certify the date simply as a Democracy day, it would be appropriate and apt to term it as ‘MKO Abiola Day’ just as we have the Martin Luther King Jnr Day in United States of America (USA).’

“It is apposite to state that President Buhari’s decision was in response to the long-standing clamour by millions of Nigerians thatJune 12, more than any other day, symbolizes the struggle for enthronement of democratic rule in the country.

“Considering the events preceding the June 12 Election, vis-a-vis how about 43 political associations were banned thus, preventing them from being registered as political parties, the two (2) political parties, NRC, SDP (National Republican Convention and Social Democratic party) were whimsically imposed on Nigeria by the ruling junta with their manifestoes and other operational documents written for them, Party Secretariats built by the Government and fully funded by same government, a major aberration and rape on the democratic rights of the people was flagrantly on display.

“This desecration and erosion of the democratic rights of the people to found political parties with clear programmes of action if voted into power, erosion of funding rights for the parties, etc, all made the political environment to become so convoluted that when the elections were arbitrarily cancelled and annulled, majority of the political class of that time refused to struggle and align with the mass for the de-annulment and revalidation of that same mandate, freely given.

“It is however remarkable that MKO Abiola sided with the masses and actually committed a ‘class suicide’ by insisting on leaving no stone unturned in reclaiming same mandate, even if this unfortunately resulted into his demise under questionable circumstances while in prison for same agitation.

“It is rather unfortunate that those who benefitted more from same elections never bothered to acknowledge its symbolic relevance to their re-emergence in power and cared less to dedicate anything in his memory; their singsong instead of appreciating MKO Abiola’s sacrifice, was that, ‘Abiola was never the Messiah Nigeria needs’. But neither could their Government also proved to be anybody’s Messiah as events later showed”.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan has described the move by the President as merely trying to use the name of Abiola to gain a political desperation ahead of the 2019 polls.