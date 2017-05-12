Former President  Goodluck Jonathan, including his wife, Patience on Friday led a  large delegation of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, governors, past and  serving senators to attend the wedding in Minna between Halima Babangida , daughter of former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida.

The groom is Auwal Lawal Abdullai, Sarkin Sudan of Gombe.

The wedding ceremony scheduled for 11.30 a.m was yet to hold at 1.50pm when NAN correspondent filed this report.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Minna that among the delegation were Alhaji Namadi Sambo, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, PDP factional Chairman, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former Governor  of Sokoto state, Alhaji Shinkafi Mamudu, former governor  of Zamafara.

Others were Isa Yuguda, former governor of Bauchi state, Sule Lamido, former Governor of Jigawa, Ibrahim Shema, former Gov. of Kastina, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, former Gov. of Kebbi and Abubakar Musa, former Gov. of Kebbi.

Others in attendance were Sen. Pius Anyim Pius, former Secretary of the Government of the  Federation, Justice Idris Kutigi, former Chief Justice of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Yayale, former SGF, Gen. Magoro, Senator Ben Obi,  Senator Ben Bruce, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Haruna, Chairman IBB Golf Club, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura,

Also prominent among the guests at the wedding ceremony were businessman, Aliko Dangote and Mr Mark Snoxell, Managing Director,  Dornier Aircraft.

Gen. Aliyu Gusau, who served several times as  National Security Adviser, Dr Okwezili  Nwodo, former PDP National Secretary, Alhaji Modibo, former FCT Minister, Oba Hamid Adekunle, Oluwo Kuta, also cam.

Others were Air Marshall Hamza Abdullahi, Gen Garba Duba, Sen Aliyu Wamakko ,Sen Yarima Abdullahi,  Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso,  Sen Nuhu Aliyu, who was also a former police DIG.

Senator Makarfi and Wammako. Senator Ben Bruce is at the back of Wammako
Here comes Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa state
Senator Kwankwanso and Jerry Gana(left)
Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima and ex-governor Ailero
Ex-governor Shekarau(right) greets another guest
Some other guests at the IBB daughter’s wedding, L-R, Air Vice Marshall Hamza abdullahi and Okwezili Nwodo

Source: NAN

