Former President Goodluck Jonathan has promised to open up on what happened in the 2015 general elections, which led to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) losing the presidential poll to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former president has promised to speak, in due course.

Jonathan said this at a meeting with the Forum of Ex-Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, who visited him in Abuja yesterday.

The former president said no matter what anyone says, the PDP recorded several achievements through innumerable reforms it introduced and implemented in the 16 years it ruled the country.

“PDP is still the strongest party. We know the reasons why we lost elections. People may be writing left and right; at the appropriate time, some of these things would be properly addressed, because of history.

“There are certain things you don’t write now because it would be misunderstood, as if you are playing politics.

“After some years, five, six or eight years, when the beneficiaries have left, you can state it in writing and people will not fight with you.”

Speaking on the anti-corruption war, Jonathan urged party members not to be intimidated by the manner it is being prosecuted in the country.

The former president said the issue of corruption in the country is worrisome, and noted that there is need to combat it.

He, however, noted that approach, in the fight against corruption, is also very important.

“There are stories of corruption. I say this will always be there because if you read the statement of the organisers of the first military coup, their statement was attributed to corruption.

“It will continue to be, but, one day, we will get out of it. Most nations passed through this stage of life.

“The only thing I plead with you is not to politicise certain basic things. Issues of corruption, yes, it is worrisome. Nobody will encourage it.

“The society must come up with reforms, to reduce it, if you cannot eliminate it totally. No society is 100 percent free of some of these vices but the approach you go about it is key.

“You may approach it in a way that it will become detrimental to the society. It should be done in a way that will enhance the development of the nation.So, we encourage people to do well.”

In a related development, former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido said the PDP governed very well when it was in power. The former governor, who spoke when he received the former speakers in Abuja, yesterday, said it is unfortunate that it is those who benefitted from PDP are the same people who vilify the party.

He berated the APC-led administration for persecuting members of the opposition and also urged PDP members across the country to be courageous.

“The APC cannot take us hostage. Be courageous and stand up. Nigeria has been around before APC and it will be around after APC. We need to stand up. We need people to be courageous.We shall not keep quiet.

“It is our country. Enough of this culture of nepotism and fear. Government should be respected, not feared. Government should be there for all of us, whether APC and PDP. 2019 will be a defining moment for Nigeria,” noted Lamido.

Reacting to Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose’s Abuja declaration, that he would contest for the party’s 2019 presidential ticket, Lamido said he is constitutionally entitled to contest for the ticket, “even though it has been zoned to the North.”

Also, former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, who also hosted the Forum in Abuja said the fight against corruption should not be politicised.

“We have been labelled as being corrupt but, the truth is that corruption in Nigeria is not partisan,”he said.

Culled from: Daily Sun