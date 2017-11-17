Wike to electorate: Defend your votes

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on Ndigbo to resist the attempt of taking them into perpetual political slavery, so as to remain relevant in Nigeria’s polity. He gave the charge yesterday at Onitsha, Anambra State, during the grand finale rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for tomorrow’s governorship election in the state, Mr. Oseloka Obaze.

He urged the people of Anambra State to vote for Obaze because he will bring development to the state, adding that “Obaze is enterprising, he has a lot to offer the people and he will ensure good governance.”

The former President used the occasion to thank Nigerians, especially, the people of South-East for their support to him and the PDP, saying: “Anambra State remains a PDP State, founding fathers of the party are from Anambra State. Urging the people of Anambra to return the PDP to power in the state, Jonathan said that is the only way Ndigbo will have a voice in Nigeria and end their marginalisation.

His words: “The PDP candidate is the man to beat in the election in the state and I urge Anambra people to vote Mr. Oseloka Obaze and stand firm to defend democracy in the state. Anambra state has been PDP state, so the people of the state should not make the mistake of voting for another party that will mortgage their future. “PDP is the real party that can lead Anambra to the Promise Land.

The party has its founding father in Anambra – Dr. Alex Ekwueme. The party will bring development to Anambra State. We will encourage enterprise; Obaze will encourage en-terprise in Anambra. You must not make mistake on Saturday, vote for Obaze.

You need somebody who will have a voice and represent you well when they go Abuja. You need your first eleven when you go to Abuja so that they will defend the interest of Anambra State.

“We need somebody who will protect the interest of Anambra people; somebody to protect the interest of Ndigbo. We don’t want any situation Ndigbo will complain of marginalization and it will depend on the people you send there and the governors. We need somebody that will encourage enterprise and business,someone who has the connection to attract foreign partners to the state and that person is Obaze.” Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, in his remarks, described his successor, Willie Obiano, as a mistake, which Anambra people should correct in the election. He said: “Obiano is a mistake and bad market we made which we must correct by voting Obaze in Saturday’s election.

We should ask him what happened to the N75 billion left in the state account and N192 billion allocation. Obiano said there is no need of saving money. He sold Anambra State house in Lagos, let’s vote him out.” Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, who also spoke at the rally, urged the people of Anambra State to vote for Obaze as there is no other political party that has the track record of project delivery than the PDP. He added that the election of Obaze will boost the socio-economic life of the people of Anambra State. Obaze in his speech assured the people of Anambra State of good governance.

“We are here to serve the people of Anambra State, we will work for our people, we need to use our resources to serve the people,” he said. Among the PDP governors at the rally include Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe) and former governor of Ogun State, Otumba Gbenga Daniel.

