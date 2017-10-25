Goodluck Jonathan, immediate past Nigerian President, on Wednesday, failed to appear before an Abuja Federal High Court as defense witness in the ongoing trial of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh.

Metuh is currently facing charges for allegedly receiving the sum of N400m from former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd) in the build up to the 2015 presidential election.

Justice Abang had confirmed that he signed a subpoena compelling Jonathan to appear in court.

The judge said he received Metuh’s application for a subpoena to be issued on Jonathan at about 3.59pm on Monday.