As part of efforts towards curbing examination malpractices, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that from 2018, no candidates, invigilators or centre operators will be permitted into its examination centres with wristwatches, pens, and unscreened eyeglasses, among other items.

Revealing this yesterday during a meeting with the owners and operators of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the country at the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, Oloyede blamed the centre operators for most of the corrupt practices that were noticed during the conduct of the 2017 edition of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

Oloyede, who revealed that more than 600 CBT centres have been accredited so far, added that electronic jammers, lens detectors, among others, will be installed at all the centres across the country.

His words: “So, to all the CBT centres, the rule this year is that electronic jammers will be installed across all the centres to deactivate all mobile phone networks because we have seen what many of them have done with phones and other electronic tools.

“The lens detectors will also be made available at all centres to ascertain the status of all eyeglasses if a candidate or anyone must go in with it. Even if the Minister or JAMB Registrar visits any centre during our exam, they cannot go in with those banned items.”

He accused some of the centres of intentionally extorting the candidates, and that rape attempts were even recorded by some operators.

New Telegraph