Super Eagles striker, Alex Iwobi may have landed in trouble for attending a drug-fueled party before Arsenal’s humiliating 4-2 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Emirates FA Cup, where he was a shadow of himself.

Speaking to the national press in the United Kingdom yesterday morning, the French manager Arsene Wenger refused to publicly criticize the Nigeria international, but hinted that he will face internal disciplinary proceedings and be fined if found guilty.

‘’If that is true he will be fined. It’s impossible to go out 48 hours before the game. It’s unacceptable. I will have to see him,’’ Wenger explained.

‘’It was not the night before the game. It was 48 hours. But it’s not acceptable, I will speak to him about it

‘’When you read what is reported, it’s like he has taken drugs, he is not involved in that at all.

‘’He was out a birthday party. I will decide what happens.’’

According to allnigeriansoccer.com, Wenger is confident that Iwobi didn’t smoke cannabis and inhale laughing gas, saying: ‘’If your neighbour takes drugs what can you do? You are responsible for your own actions, not your neighbours.’’

It remains to be seen if Iwobi is included in the match day squad for the Gunners visit to Stamford Bridge, where they take on Chelsea in the League Cup today.

Guardian News