It’s Official, Drake and Jennifer Lopez Are Now In Love

American Canadian rapper, Drake is now dating American singer Jennifer Lopez.

Drake who is now 30 years old is now smitten with the 47-year-old singer, dancer and actress. The two now celebrity couple seem to have confirmed the existing relationship via social media pages (Instagram).

The 47-year-old mum-of-two was the first to post the snuggling picture, which sees her younger contemporary wrapping both arms affectionately around her neck with one eye staring down the lens of the camera.

Also, “RIHANNA has unfollowed pal Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram account just as her ex Drake and the Latin singer use social media to make their relationship official”.

A source revealed: “Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item.

“People in Rihanna’s circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing.

“Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together.

“Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised.”