Actress Angelina Jolie in a recent op-ed for the New York Times has weighed in on President Donald Trump’s immigration ban, accusing him of ignoring facts about how refugees get into the U.S.

“It is simply not true that our borders are overrun or that refugees are admitted to the United States without close scrutiny. Refugees are subject to the highest level of screening of any category of traveler to the United States’ she wrote.

Angelina works with the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees. She’s also adopted 3 children born outside the country and she says she understands security from terrorism is of the utmost importance, but thinks “our response must be measured and should be based on facts, not fear.”

In the article, she never mentions Trump by name, but says she’d want any president to work with people of all faiths around the world to make all nations more secure.