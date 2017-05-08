NEW French President Emmanuel Macron’s relationship with wife Brigitte Trogneux has become a global scandal because she is 25 years his senior at 64 to his 39.

They met when she was his drama teacher at school.

But they are far from the only famous couple with a huge age gap between them — and some suspect there wouldn’t be anywhere near so much outrage if he was the older one.

Here’s a look at some celebrity pairings with a significant age difference:

MARY-KATE OLSEN AND OLIVIER SARKOZY

Much has been made of celebrity twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s relationships with older men, perhaps because the former child stars are petite and youthful looking.

At 30, Mary-Kate is 17 years younger than 47-year-old French banker husband Olivier, who has two children from his first marriage, aged 15 and 13. The couple married in November 2015 after three years of dating.

Olivier’s half-brother is Nicolas Sarkozy, former President of France.

Mary-Kate’s sister Ashley split from her 58-year-old financier boyfriend Richard Sachs in March, after five months together.

DEBORRA-LEE FURNESS AND HUGH JACKMAN

The Aussie couple met on the set of homegrown television series Correlli in 1995 and were married a year later.

Hugh, 48, went on to Hollywood fame in Wolverine and has two children with his 61-year-old actress and producer wife, who is13 years older than her hubby.

Deborra-Lee was recently forced to dismiss comments she was “lucky” to be with the Hollywood star.

“That to me is a putdown,” she told Australian Women’s Weekly. “[It’s] like you suggesting I won the chook raffle. I think we create our own destiny.”

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES AND MICHAEL DOUGLAS

Catherine Zeta-Jones told Details magazine her relationship with Michael Douglas, who is 25 years her senior, works “because I love the knowledge older men have.”

The 46-year-old Welsh actress has been married to the 72-year-old American actor and producer for 17 years and have two children together, proving relationships with big age gaps can work long term.

Michael’s son Cameron, from his first marriage to Diandra Luker, is just eight years younger than Catherine at 38.

HEIDI KLUM AND VITO SCHNABEL

The German supermodel’s ex-husband Seal, with whom she has four children, is 10 years her senior.

But after their seven-year marriage ended, 43-year-old Heidi Klum is now dating New York art dealer Vito Schnabel, who is 13 years younger at 30.

The Project Runway host isn’t the first older woman Vito has dated. He went out with Demi Moore when she was 50 and he was 26, Liv Tyler when she was 32 and he was 23, and Elle Macpherson when she was 44 and he was 21.

BRUCE WILLIS AND EMMA HEMING-WILLIS

Bruce Willis’s ex-wife Demi Moore caused an uproar when she started dating actor Ashton Kutcher, 16 years her junior, after the Hollywood couple split.

But no one appears to have batted an eyelid at the Independence Day actor’s second marriage in 2009 to English actress Emma Heming, 38, who is 23 years younger than the 61-year-old.

The couple have two children together.

DONALD AND MELANIA TRUMP

There are 23 years between the 70-year-old US President and his third wife, 47-year-old former Slovenian model Melania Knauss. The couple have one son, Barron, and Mr Trump has four more from previous marriages.

The First Lady is living mostly with her son in New York while he finishes school.

Much has been made of Mr Trump’s tendency to walk ahead of his unsmiling wife when descending from planes and at public events, with “Melania, blink twice if you want us to save you” proving a popular women’s march sign and #freemelania trending on social media.

But the couple have been married for 12 years.

KRIS JENNER AND COREY GAMBLE

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch is 61 while boyfriend Corey Gamble is just 36, the same age as her daughter Kim.

The 25-year age gap doesn’t seem to bother Kris Jenner, who was previously married to OJ Simpson’s late lawyer Robert Kardashian, followed by Bruce Jenner, who is now Caitlyn.

Despite rumours Kris and Corey had split several months ago, they looked loved-up at a charity gala last week after more than two years together.

JASON STATHAM AND ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY

They’re a gorgeous Hollywood couple expecting a baby, but many don’t realise there are 20 years between Jason Statham, 49, and 29-year-old Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The English model-turned-actress has been with the Hollywood action star since 2010, but has previously spoken about possibly leaving Los Angeles for her home country when she starts a family.

“We’re best mates,” she said of her partner recently. “He makes me laugh every day. I almost feel like I never had a proper boyfriend before!”