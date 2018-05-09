Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina on Tuesday said it is only President Muhammadu Buhari that can reveal his ailment or details about his health. Adesina said this during a phone-in-interview on Channels Television Breakfast Programme, Sunrise Daily while reacting to question about the President’s ailment deserving another trip to London, United Kingdom.

According to him, details about the President’s health is private and personal. “That is something private and personal. The fact that a man is a President does not remove his right and privileges to privacy. So, unless Mr President comes out voluntarily and willingly to tell the country that ‘this is what I have suffered from, this is what I have been treated for’…even the medical doctor does not have the right to say it.

“It is in the Hippocratic oath that the medical doctors take. They cannot disclose the ailment of the patient without the permission of that patient,” he explained. Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu announced on Monday that President Buhari will on Tuesday embark on a four-day trip to the United Kingdom to see his doctor.

This has generated mixed reaction with many making references to President Buhari ‘technical stopover’ in London during his recent US-trip. The recently announced UK trip is coming barely nine months after he returned from a medical vacation on August 19, 2017, spending more than 100 days. Adesina in the interview on Tuesday, however, allayed fears, saying there is no cause for alarm. “There is no cause for alarm because he (the President) is up and about and doing his duties. What he is going for is a review.

We all need that from time to time. There is nobody that is 100% healthy. He is just going for a review. I want to believe that he will come back on Saturday as planned,” he said. Giving itinerary of Buhari’s trip, the Presidential spokesperson said Buhari after his return from the UK will visit Jigawa State. “The President is going to receive some letters of credence from some new ambassadors posted to the country, that will last till about early afternoon.

After that, he will get set to go to London just for a medical review. He will be away for four days. He will back in the country on Saturday by the grace of God. “On Monday and Tuesday, he will visit Jigawa state.” When questioned of the guaranty if the President will not exceed four days in the UK, Adesina said, “When you talk of guarantee, man cannot guarantee. Nobody can guarantee anything.”

