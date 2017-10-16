Northern governors of Nigeria state that the root of Igbos issues lies not in the marginalisation of the population but in their politicians’ misappropriation of the resources aimed at the area’s advancement. Another reason therefor is the elites spawning enmity and discord among the people, following their own self-centered goals. In complex, this leads to various complications in the region. Read more on NAIJ.com

The previously widely accepted idea that marginalisation was underlying all southeastern challenges has proved to be wrong, Imo state news reports. At the same time, Igbos were, in fact, in charge as they managed to get to the top positions in the government of state capital Oweri, including senate president and Secretary to the Government.

The high-ranking officials who occupied these positions exercised the power in their own vested interests. Among them were such names as Bello Masari, Simon Lalong, Atiku Bagudu, and Aminu Tambuwal, governors from Katsina, Plateau, Kebbi and Sokoto regions, respectively.

Imo state news figured that Borno state governor Kashim Shettima was in the lead while remaining in charge of Northern Governors’ Forum.

According to the forum, these people are simply utilising the resources allocated for the development of the region without paying attention to people’s needs or problems that need to be solved. Hence, hampering of growth and lack of improvement.

One of the striking examples of such misconduct is criminal Nnamdi Kanu. Senators who arrogated themselves to the authority in the region used all their powers to bail Kanu when he got arrested to help him avoid prosecution. Putting profits in the first place, they jeopardized the national security and peace in the region.

The forum indicates that the only way to get over the gloomy situation is to ensure effective cooperation among all groups of the population. The members of the forum think that it’s how they can fuel the economy and reach a better future for the region and country on the whole.

Meanwhile, they express gratitude to their southeastern colleagues for their efforts to reinforce peace and integrity in the region, as these people have what it takes to develop the country.

Imo state news also found a clear example of Governor Okorocha who has been subject to all sorts of inhuman and degrading treatment simply because of his strong stance on united Nigeria. Nevertheless, he managed to press his point and keep to his ideas.