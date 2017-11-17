Lil Kesh is apparently tired of being single as he has announced that he is tired of his spinsterhood.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, where he tweeted about his present frustration.

“I’m tired of this single life. I Need to start dating again,” he tweeted. Well, single and eligible ladies its time for you all to dust those CVs and make Lil Kesh a happy man.

Lil Kesh has released the visuals to his newest and freshest banger ‘Rora’. The YAGI boss showed on this tune that his partnership with Young John is perhaps one of the most fruitful in the Industry.

The melody and danceable vibes of this soon to be club banger is crazy and enough to get anyone upbeat in seconds. Directed by a new face Toxic TV, the visual is also pretty decent.

play Lil Kesh at OLIC3

Prior to the release of the video to his latest song, the audio of the song was already making waves.

