Ijaw Freedom Fighters in the six Niger Delta States on Thursday December issued a 21-one day ultimatum to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and Oba of Benin Kingdom to tender an unreserved apology to the Pere of Olodiama Kingdom as well as the entire Ijaw Nation for calling Olodiama Kingdom “Non-Existent Kingdom.”

The Ijaw Freedom Fighters handed down the ultimatum in a statement signed by Commander Keme Boudiwei and Commander Seimokoromor Anthony, after an emergency meeting in Rivers by its leaders from from Edo, Bayelsa, Edo, Ondo, Delta and Akwa-Ibom States.

The Ijaw Freedom Fighters also threatened to storm the Edo State Government House and the Palace of the Oba of Benin Kingdom if the duo failed to comply with the twenty one day ultimatum.

While noting that the Edo State Government did not include any traditional ruler from Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the recently constituted Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Ijaw Freedom Fighters stated that the Edo State Government had declared war on the entire Ijaw Nation.

The Ijaw Freedom Fighters also demanded that the Ijaw Traditional Rulers be included within the twenty one day ultimatum.

The Ijaw Freedom Fighters also warned oil companies and organizations operating within its territories to stop dealing with the Oba of Benin and Edo State Government with immediate effect stressing that,”failure to, will lead to disaster.”

“We demand all oil companies, organizations operating in Ijaw territories in Edo State to stop dealing with the Oba of Benin and Edo State Government with immediate effect. Failure to do that will lead to total disaster.

“We repeat, we are giving Edo State Government 21 days to correct all abnormalities or else we will mobilize all our members from the aforementioned states to storm the Edo State Government House and the Oba of Benin palace to make the state unbearable for you to govern.

“We call on President Buhari to call on Obaseki and the Oba to order before the expiration of the 21 days.

“Enough is enough. We are watching”, they said.

Daily post