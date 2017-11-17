Yesterday Lasgidi Online reported about a ban on male students of Benue state university from keeping beards on their faces, it has turned out that the circular was pasted in the school by someone or group of persons that are out to cause mischief and put the school in a bad light.

The school management has reacted to the circular by releasing a statement through the office of the Principal Assistant Registrar, Tser Vanger Terzungwe, JP, ANIPR.

The statement reads;

It has come to the notice of Management of Benue State University, Makurdi, that someone or a group that is out to cause mischief has pasted a notice at the main entrance gate into the university directing all male students “wearing thick beards on their faces…to shave without option”.

Management of Benue State University hereby directs all students and other members of the University community to ignore the message on the terse statement which has no signatory.

The University is a civilised community for adults who do not need to be intimidated or coerced to observe simple things like facial or sartorial appearance.

Management of the University has already set a machinery in motion to unveil the brain(s) behind the unauthorised message for appropriate sanctions.

Students and staff of the University should, therefore, ignore the Notice and go about their normal activities without fears.

