I will continue to do my job with or without senate confirmation – Magu

I will continue to do my job with or without senate confirmation – Magu

Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said senate’s non-confirmation of his appointment won’t discourage him from carrying out his responsibilities.

The anti-graft agency Czar made the statement after he visited the Lagos State Chief Judge, Mrs Opeyemi Oke, at her office at the Ikeja High Court, on Monday.

Addressing journalists after the visit, Magu vowed that the agency would intensify its fight against corruption in 2018.

When asked about the effect of the non-confirmation of his appointment, Magu said: “Whether there is a confirmation or not, the work must be done.”

Speaking further, Magu said, “At least, you recognise that we are working and the anti-graft agency is mobilising everyone to support in the unified fight against corruption.

“Everybody has a responsibility in this fight and we are here to mobilise you also.

“It’s been a tough one and we are going to increase the tempo in the fight against corruption this year. This time, we are fighting hard like never before.

“We cannot fight corruption alone so we need the individual effort of journalists or judicial correspondents also.

“Journalists must join us in the fight and desist from collecting brown envelopes.

“I want to thank you all for supporting what we are doing and urge you all to continue the good work.”

Daily Post