Musician, Chidinma Ekile, winner of third season of Project Fame has revealed that she was born blind and couldn’t see for months.

Nigerian songbird, Chidinma Ekile has in an exclusive interview with The Guardian Life revealed that she was born blind and couldn’t see for months.

Chidinma who won the third season of the MTN Project Fame also boasts of hit songs like Kedike and Emi Ni Baller, and more recently her lead role in the movie The Bridge, said she had to put up extra effort to overcome her setback.

In her own words, she said: “I was born blind. I just couldn’t see for some months.”

However, the singer has used that experience for good.

She added: “I felt the need to help kids that find themselves in such situations or worse. So every time I travel to these places, I try to extend a hand of love to these children.”