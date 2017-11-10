"I want kids so bad": Gay singer, Sam Smith says

Singer Sam Smith has revealed his desire to have children after he made his relationship with actor boyfriend Brandon Flynn public.

Smith, who was photographed kissing Flynn in New York at the beginning of October, hinted that things could be getting serious between them and he hopes to start a family one day in the future.

Sam told The Sun: “I want kids so bad. I just feel it’s nature’s way of reminding you that it’s not about you. It makes you not selfish.”

Sam also said he would consider adoption or having a child via a surrogate.

“I think I might do both. When I went to Iraq to the camps, it made me want to adopt,” he said.

Linda Ikeji Blog