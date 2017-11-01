Williams Olowolabi, a 38yrs old driver, on Tuesday said he kidnapped his employer’s younger brother because he was denied N100,000 loan to fund his mother’s burial.



According to The Nation, Olowolabi, Segun Teluwo, 30, Ayo Akinola 22, and Akintunde Amala were paraded Tuesday by acting Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal for allegedly kidnapping Hillary Chukwudumebi and his female companion, Rebecca Omokaro.

The suspects allegedly committed the offence last Saturday at Oniru Estate in Victoria Island and were arrested at Agodo Alara-Ogijo in Ogun State.

Edgal said: “On October 21, at about 11pm, four suspected armed men.who kidnapped one Hillary Dumebi and Rebecca Omokaro from their resident at Oniru Private Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, were tracked and arrested at their hideout at Agodo Alara-Ogijo in Ogun State.

“The victims were rescued unhurt. The victims’ vehicle, a Ford Jeep marked LND995ES was recovered. One locally made short gun, a battle knife, nylon celetape and two Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards were recovered from them. The suspects would soon be charged to court.”

But three of the suspects were paraded contrary to Edgal’s statement that the police arrested four.

Asked where the fourth suspect (Akintunde) was, Williams said the police freed him on Monday, despite the fact that he was the mastermind of the kidnap.

Williams said: “It was Akin that brought the idea of the kidnapping and he was the one who.made all the arrangements but the police freed him yesterday.

“What happened was that, last month I requested for loan of N100,000 from my boss but they denied me. They said there was no money. My boss is the owner of BBQ Hotel. I needed the loan to add to the money I have for my mother’s burial.

“So, I was sad and told Akin what happened and he suggested that we should kidnap Dumebi, my boss’ younger brother so that they will bring money.

“I bought the idea but didn’t told him I do not know how to go about it. He now called someone and organised the kidnapping. He told me the person said it was possible we would get money.

“That was how I discussed it with Segun and Ayo and they agreed. There was another guy Akin brought. Akin was the one who made all the arrangements.

“We went last Saturday and got the guy. I told them to not hurt the victim and they did not hurt them. Akin followed us that Saturday but he later dropped at Eko Hotel when the vehicle did not contain all of us. He was in touch with us all the time.

“I did not collect any ransom. It was not really in my mind to kidnap anyone but Akin said we would make money from it.

“It is not true that i demanded N20 million. I was not even with the victums. I went to buy drink for the victims and Segun went to buy food. It was Ayo that stayed with them. Maybe, he was the one that mentioned money.”

Akinola admitted knowing they were going to kidnap Chukwudumebi, confirming that Akin was part of the deal.

He said: “It was Williams that brought us into it. We live in the same area at Ogijo. He came and told us that he needed money for his mother’s burial but was not given.

“He also told us of the plan Akin came up with and we agreed to kidnap the woman’s younger brother so that she and her Oyigbo husband will bring money.

“So, last Saturday, we waited for him around his house at Oniru. It was around midnight. As he drove in, we pointed gun at him and took him away. We took the lady who was with him too.

“We took him down to Ikorodu and demanded N20million ransom but he said he did not have money. That he has done business with his money. He did not pay anything and we went out to look for bike to take them home.

“We were arrested through Williams. The police tracked his phone and arrested his wife and child. It is not true that the police rescued the victims. We released them that day. When they arrested Williams, he now led police to us and we were caught. But surprisingly, the police freed Akin on Monday.”

