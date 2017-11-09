Nigeria’ minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that he has never lied before. Speaking to Journalists at an interactive session in Lagos, Mohammed challenged those calling him a ‘liar’ to come forward with concrete facts to dispute whatever he has said before.

In his words; “I have two burdens. The first is that I happen to be the face of the opposition, and PDP has not forgiven me, and I do not think they will ever forgive me.

I think they look at the magnitude of what has happened to them, and they hold me solely responsible; which is not fair.

But, I did my bit. Now becoming the face of government again, it is automatic to them that whatever comes from Lai Mohammed, we must shoot it down as fake news and a lie. Incidentally, my father gave me the name Lai, also. So, it makes it very easy for them to make me a liar. But what I challenge them every time is, please, give me one thing I said that is not true. I have never told lies before.

Emotionally, you may not agree with me, but in terms of facts and figures, I have never said anything that they can be disputed. You do not have to like it, but you cannot deny that they are facts.”

Politics Nigeria