A 31-year-old robbery suspect, Joshua Tabiti has confessed to the operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) Zone II, Onikan, Lagos State that he cannot do without stealing.

Tabiti, a driver and a father of two, who specialises in stealing cars, was paraded yesterday, alongside his alleged accomplice 34-year-old Oluseye Arokoyo, Ahmed Ali, 24 and receiver of the stolen vehicles, Moses Ofoke, 31.

The police said the gang had stolen over 26 Toyota Camry cars from Oworoshoki, Bariga and Somolu areas of Lagos.

Confessing to the crime, Tabiti said he has been stealing since he was a child and has done everything to stop stealing but he still remains the same.

“I have done everything to stop stealing, but I couldn’t. My parents also tried their best, but I cannot do away with robbery. I was sacked where I worked as a driver after I stole my boss’ money.

“I started doing this job after I was sacked where I worked as a driver at Victoria Island. My friend introduced me to in 2017. I have stolen 11 vehicles in Oworonshoki, Bariga and Somolu.