The Federal Government has revealed that friendly countries and international organisations negotiated the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls.

The girls, numbering 105, were released a month after they were abducted by Boko Haram to their parents in Dapchi, Yobe State, on Wednesday .

But the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, called for an investigation into the abduction and the release, which it described as being stage-managed.

It also called for the release of the report of the probe panel instituted by the government to unravel the circumstances that surrounded the abduction.

The FG, however, accused the opposition p arty of plumbing the depths of infamy for saying the adoption and release of the Dapchi schoolgirls were stage-managed.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said such postulation “portrays the PDP as an inhuman, insensitive, unpatriotic and unworthy party.”He said since the release of the Dapchi girls were negotiated by friendly countries and reputable international organisations, it would have taken a conspiracy of global proportion to have stage-managed the adoption and release of the girls. Mohammed said the reaction of the PDP amounts to an expression of sour grapes, especially because the party failed woefully – when it was in power – to quickly resolve a similar abduction of schoolgirls. He said, ”As we have said many times since the abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls, no government is exempted from its own share of tragedies. “What makes the difference is the way such tragedies are managed. Whereas it took the PDP all of 18 days to even acknowledge the abduction of the Chibok girls in 2014, the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government acted promptly and responsively when the Dapchi schoolgirls were abducted 19 Feb. 2018, hence their quick release.”